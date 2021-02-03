Macon bowling alley put on notice after reports of ‘brawls,’ ignored COVID protocols

The operators of Pin Strikes, a north Macon bowling and entertainment center, were notified Wednesday in a letter from the city’s mayor to comply with county nuisance laws, citing recent complaints of fights, loitering and alleged failures to follow state-mandated social-distancing guidelines.

According to the four-page letter from Mayor Lester Miller, officials have “received a number of reports” that on weekends teens and minors have been dropped off at the Sheraton Drive business “to play or loiter without adult supervision for hours at a time.”

“Other reports, including video footage ... have indicated that there have been large brawls or fistfights breaking out both inside and in front of your establishment for each of the past several weekends,” the letter continued. “The purpose of this letter is to formally notify you that these incidents are occurring ... and to remind you of some of the laws that govern ... your business.”

Pin Strikes’ operators did not immediately respond to an email from The Telegraph seeking comment.

The mayor’s letter goes on to mention county nuisance ordinances, noting that the county can through municipal court take action against businesses that fail to comply, including limiting customer capacity and hours of operation.

“These fights can easily evolve into much more serious matters,” the letter stated.

The letter also said that an establishment’s alcohol license can be revoked if deemed necessary.

The warning went on to describe complaints from locals that Pin Strikes “is not in compliance with the Governor’s COVID-19 executive orders.”

“In addition to failing to enforce social distancing requirements,” the letter goes on, “the County has received particular complaints that Pin Strikes has failed to comply with the requirement that only every other or every third bowling lane be used at the same time” and that such areas should be sanitized “after each party” uses them.

The notice concluded by asking the operators to, among other suggestions, prevent the dropping off of “unsupervised minors”; curtail loitering and ensure there is “sufficient security to handle the crowds in the event that further fights occur.”

