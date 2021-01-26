Masked bandit passes ‘bomb’ notes to tellers at two Macon banks, drives off with cash

Bibb County Sheriff's Office

A masked man in a silver Nissan Altima wheeled up at two different banks in southern Bibb County on Tuesday morning. He then passed notes to drive-thru tellers at each, claiming there was a bomb inside the banks.

There were no bombs, but the bandit made off from both places with — as police often put it when banks are held up and they don’t want to reveal how much the robber took — “an undisclosed amount of cash.”

The first holdup happened about 10:30 a.m. at MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union at 3205 Hartley Bridge Road, a block west of Houston Road.

The robber had on a black mask, a bright-red shirt, a dark hat and blue rubber gloves.

“On the note, the individual demanded money and stated that there was a bomb inside of the bank,” said a statement from Bibb sheriff’s officials.

The note’s exact wording was not divulged.

The bandit then drove off with the dough, but 10 minutes later he was said to have struck again about a mile and a half away.

This time he pulled the same style holdup at the drive-thru of the Robins Financial Credit, which sits a little less than a mile west of Interstate 75 on Hartley Bridge.

“He fled in an unknown direction,” the sheriff’s statement concluded. “No one was injured.”