Houston County teen shot during apparent dispute in Perry shopping center parking lot

A 17-year-old Houston County boy was shot and wounded Thursday afternoon in a parking lot at the Perry Market Place shopping center on Sam Nunn Boulevard, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what exactly prompted the 3:25 p.m. shooting, but Perry police Capt. Heath Dykes said a suspect was in custody within an hour or two of the incident.

Charges were pending against an 18-year-old who was arrested after cops searched a neighborhood behind the shopping plaza. The police also recovered a .45-caliber pistol thought to have been used in the shooting, Dykes said.

The victim, a Houston County youth whose name wasn’t being released Thursday evening as his parents had yet to be reached, was shot in the groin, Dykes said. The victim was being treated at a Macon hospital.

Dykes said the victim had driven to the parking lot near Planet Fitness and Red Lobster in a pickup truck and an apparent argument ensued.