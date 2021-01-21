GBI investigating an officer-involved shooting in Warner Robins Walmart parking lot

Police tape stock photo Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in the Walmart plaza on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins.

Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner said officers were dispatched to the shopping center just after 2 p.m. Thursday because someone was reportedly breaking into a car.

The officers “made contact” with the individual, who they say fled on foot toward a Bealls outlet store. A police officer shot the suspect, who was later taken to a Macon hospital. The suspect’s condition has not been released.

The GBI will take over the investigation of the incident because of the officer-involved shooting. The name of the suspect and the officer were not released.

“We hate that anything like this ever happens,” Wagner said. “Worst case scenario for anybody. Our hearts and minds go out to all of those that were involved in it, witnesses as well.”