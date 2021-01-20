Crime

Monroe County schools are on lockdown as deputies search for wanted man

Monroe County Schools are in a lockdown as sheriff’s deputies search for a man wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Gregory Allen Jones reportedly fled when deputies approached him in his vehicle outside of the Red Roof Inn in Forsyth, according to a news release. The Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Jones was at the inn after he was featured on America’s Most Wanted.

Deputies fired shots at Jones’ tires as he left, but he continued to flee. He wrecked his vehicle behind the church Daysprings Presbyterian on Highway 41 and Thornton Road, according to the release.

Jones left his vehicle and ran.

Multiple agencies are involved in the mahunt including Forsyth Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and Department of Corrections, according to the release.

Each school has multiple deputies for the precautionary lockdown.

Jones is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 240 pounds with brown eyes and a shaved head. He is considered armed and dangerous, and if a person sees him, they should call 911 immediately and refrain from approaching him, according to the release.

