Two shot in ‘domestic situation’ that ended in death of 40-year-old Byron man, cops say

A 40-year-old Houston County man was shot and killed Saturday during what cops described only as a “domestic situation” at a mobile home subdivision on the east side of Byron.

The victim, Romantis Poole, of Byron, was one of two people shot during the 1:30 p.m. incident on Hartford Drive, just north of White Road and about a mile east of Interstate 75, sheriff’s officials said in a statement posted on Facebook.

A woman was also wounded in the shooting and officials said she was treated at a Macon hospital and released.

Korvin Dante Allen, 40, was arrested in connection with the incident and jailed on a murder charge, Houston sheriff’s Sgt. Anna Lange said Tuesday.