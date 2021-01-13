Cops found half a pound of cocaine in her toilet. Now GA woman faces years in prison

Miami Herald

When drug cops burst into a rented mobile home near Interstate 75 in south Georgia one day in 2017, a woman inside hit the floor.

In a bathroom, the police made a stark discovery.

They said the Cook County woman’s boyfriend, known on the street as “Iron Man” — though it wasn’t clear why — was seen reaching into the toilet.

What the cops witnessed was described in federal court documents filed this week in a case against the Adel woman who pleaded guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises:

“Upon entry to the residence, Kiera Cooksey, Iron Man’s live-in girlfriend, was found lying face down in the hall while he was found in the bathroom with his hands in the tank of the toilet.”

In the commode tank, Adel police officer Bruce Hamm was said to have found “a sock with a plastic storage bag inside that contained ten packages of cocaine” that weighed just over half a pound, Cooksey’s plea agreement stated.

Cooksey, 29, faces up to 20 years behind bars when she is sentenced.

Charges against her boyfriend and co-defendant, Frederick Moore, 32, also of Adel, are pending and include multiple accusations of drug distribution and illegal possession of guns.

The mobile home where the raid happened sits about half a mile east of I-75 on the north side of Adel, halfway between Tifton and Valdosta.

According to court documents, cops barged in there on May 11, 2017, after a confidential informant made “several controlled buys” at the trailer.

Cooksey’s plea agreement went on to note that inside her trailer in a shoe box the cops found $1,328. And that “in the closet of the master bedroom officers found an active marijuana grow lab with two marijuana plants growing under a light bulb. ... In a spare room officers located another grow lab with four marijuana plants ... growing in Styrofoam cups.”