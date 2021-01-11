Crime

There’s a ‘person of interest’ in Warner Robins house fire that killed woman

Warner Robins police on Monday continued their investigation of a suspicious and fatal house fire early Sunday in a neighborhood near Shirley Hills Elementary School.

Lisa Rebecca Brooks, 57, died in the 1 a.m. blaze at her home at 343 Clairmont Drive, police said in a statement sent to news outlets at midday Monday, a statement which also announced the arrest of her son in connection with the blaze.

Spencer Bentley Brooks, 28, who also lived at the house, was arrested on a first-degree arson charge, cops said.

Police in an earlier statement on Sunday said “a preliminary investigation suggests the blaze is an arson,” but did not describe Spencer Brooks’ alleged role in the fire.

“Mr. Brooks, after being evaluated, is being held at the Houston County Detention Center. An autopsy on the victim is forthcoming,” the Monday statement said.

The house where the fire happened, a 1,700-square-foot brick home, was built in 1962. It last changed hands in 2008, according to tax records.

The house lies about half a mile north of Russell Parkway, east of Corder Road.

Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
