Woman shot in leg outside Perry Police Department by man cops say followed her there

A Perry woman was shot once in the leg Thursday afternoon outside the Perry Police Department by a man who cops say she was about to file a report on.

The woman, Shantoria M. Taylor, had pulled up at the Washington Street police station shortly after 1 p.m. when a man in a pickup truck, got out with a 12-gauge shotgun and shot Taylor in the leg, said police Capt. Heath Dykes.

Taylor, 35, was taken to a Macon hospital and is expected to survive.

Exactly what prompted her to go to the police department was not immediately known, Dykes said, just that she was there to file “some kind of” complaint.

“He was following her,” Dykes said of the alleged gunman, who was later identified as Darryl Smith, 53, of Warner Robins.

The captain went on to say that a few minutes after 1 p.m. Taylor parked at the police department and that Smith rode around the block before returning, shooting her and driving off.

Police soon learned that Smith was at a dental office on the city’s northeast side near the intersection of Perry Parkway and Houston Lake Road.

He was arrested, charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery.