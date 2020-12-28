Two-year-old still in critical condition following Christmas Day shooting in Macon

A two-year-old child who was severely injured during a Christmas Day shooting remains in critical condition.

The toddler reportedly found a gun and was playing with it when the firearm went off and struck the child in the head, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff Department.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Friday at Kingston Garden Apartments at 4416 Mumford Road, according to the release.

Investigators arrested Kendarius Leshawn Grimes, 22 of Macon, and charged him with cruelty to children and theft by receiving. According to the sheriff’s office, the gun found by the child was reported stolen in July and was in Grimes’ possession.

Grimes is being held on a $12,500 bond, and the incident is still under investigation. On Monday, the sheriff’s office said the toddler was still in critical condition at a local hospital.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.