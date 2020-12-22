Will convicted killer get new trial in double killing? How Georgia Supreme Court ruled

The Supreme Court of Georgia on Monday upheld the convictions of a Houston County man serving two life sentences in a double murder at a Russell Parkway nightclub in 2017.

Travis Bernard “Shoota” Thomas Jr., 29, was found guilty at trial in fall 2018 in the March 2017 slayings of Jabrial Adams and Kenny Hart, who were shot and killed during a fight at Jus One More bar on Russell Parkway. Both life sentences carried no chance for parole.

Thomas had appealed his convictions on grounds of insufficient evidence and wanted a new trial.

He claimed a confession should have been deemed inadmissible at trial and that testimony regarding him was “vague.”

He claimed evidence jurors heard was “insufficient” regarding testimony from a man he had served time in jail with while awaiting trial.

The inmate informed prosecutors that Thomas had spoken of the killings in jail and that a surveillance camera in the nightclub had failed to capture clear footage of Thomas, who according to the inmate said, “No face, no case.”

Thomas’ appeal claimed the inmate’s testimony “ambiguous and conflicting at best.”

The high court disagreed, “seeing no error” in the previous trial and confirmed the convictions.