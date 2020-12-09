Georgia cop gave sheriff’s badge, ‘protection’ in gaming bribe scheme, Bibb DA says

Macon Judicial Circuit District District Attorney David Cooke at a news conference in March. jvorhees@macon.com

A former Georgia sheriff’s captain is among four public officials accused of racketeering in an alleged tax-evasion and money-laundering scheme involving operators and licensees of convenience store gaming machines who prosecutors contend were part of an illegal statewide gambling enterprise.

Prosecutors claim some participants in the alleged operation failed to pay sales taxes as they collected in excess of $3 million.

The allegations brought by Bibb County District Attorney David Cooke and outlined in an indictment returned Tuesday by Bibb grand jurors include charges that Larry Todd Mashburn, while working as a Bulloch County sheriff’s captain in 2017, was “provided ... with a watch, loans and gifts of money.”

The indictment — which names multiple coin-operated game machine operators and convenience marts from Macon to Savannah and other parts of east, southeast and Middle Georgia — goes on to describe alleged bribery said to involve Mashburn and a gaming license holder in the Statesboro area named Nital “Nick” Raval.

The indictment states that along with gifts, Raval also provided the sheriff’s captain with “the use of vehicle(s) by inducing the reasonable belief that the giving of those things would influence the performance of any official action including ... (Mashburn) providing (Raval) with a Bulloch County Sheriff’s identification card and badge, and assistance with traffic citations and assistance with law enforcement protection.”

The Bibb DA’s office in statement Wednesday said Raval also “bribed Mashburn in 2017 with ... liquor.”

Mashburn, 50, who became a Bulloch deputy in 1998 and was an FBI National Academy graduate, left the department in 2018 to become safety director for that county’s public schools, the Statesboro Herald reported two years ago.

He faces charges on two counts of racketeering, according to the indictment.

Another defendant named in the indictment who is accused of two racketeering counts includes an ex-Georgia Department of Revenue agent, Ronald C. Huckaby, whose arrest in the summer of 2019 was part of the Bibb DA’s probe of gaming operations and was reported by news outlets statewide.

Two other former public officials, Ennis Odom, who had been police chief of the small Macon County town of Ideal northwest of Montezuma, and an ex-Bibb sheriff’s deputy, Rahim McCarley, were also indicted Tuesday.

Odom faces two racketeering allegations and also a charge of making false statements regarding taxes.

Similarly, McCarley faces two racketeering charges and a pair of charges of false statements regarding taxes.

