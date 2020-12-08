Teen surrenders after boy, 15, shot in head in east Macon drive-by

A pair of unrelated Macon shootings less than 48 hours apart have left two people in critical condition at a city hospital and landed two young men in jail.

The first incident happened Sunday afternoon in east Macon’s Fort Hill neighborhood.

A 15-year-old boy was on the front porch of a house in the 600 block of Center Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck by bullets “multiple times in the upper body,” Bibb County sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

The victim’s name was not made available and circumstances surrounding the 4:40 p.m. incident were not divulged.

Father finds son injured

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The shooting happened at Center Street’s intersection with Woolfolk Street, just north of Emery Highway and Coliseum Drive in an area long plagued by crime.

According to an initial incident report obtained by The Telegraph on Tuesday, the victim’s father told the cops that he hadn’t seen what happened.

The father said he had been inside the house at 692 Center St. when he heard a single gunshot “and ran outside and found his son on the ground,” the report said.

A sheriff’s deputy who answered the call pulled up to find the victim’s father “covered in blood” and trying to hold the victim, who according the report was said to have been shot in the back of the head.

A single gunshot

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

A 23-year-old woman told investigators that she been on the porch when “all of a sudden she heard one gunshot,” the report went on, adding that the woman “ducked to the ground” and realized the teen had been wounded.

The woman later told the cops that she had seen “a brown or tan vehicle with a male hanging out of the passenger window with a big gun.”

Investigators said a suspect in the shooting, Semaj D. Martin, 18, turned himself in early Monday.

Martin, whose Magnolia Drive address lies about nine blocks east of the shooting scene, was questioned and later jailed on an aggravated assault charge.

Ingleside Avenue shooting

The second shooting happened early Tuesday in Building K at an apartment complex at 2140 Ingleside Ave., just up the hill from Riverside Drive.

Sheriff’s deputies answered a 2 a.m. call there and found a man suffering from “multiple” gunshot wounds.

What may have prompted the shooting was not mentioned in a sheriff’s news release.

The victim, Tavern L. Downing Jr., 26, was said to be in critical condition.

Another man there, Reginald Terrell Braxton Jr., 24, was charged with aggravated assault in connection with the shooting.