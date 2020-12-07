Crime
Macon’s 49th slaying: Man charged with murder after Sunday-night Bloomfield shooting
A 31-year-old man was shot and killed at a house on Shearwater Drive in southwest Macon late Sunday.
Courvoisie Jamal Reid, of Macon, was reportedly involved in a fight with his girlfriend when Jeremy Travontia Brown, 29, of Macon, fired multiple shots, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Reid was struck in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene at 4016 Shearwater, in a neighborhood just north of Rocky Creek Road on the east side of Bloomfield Drive.
Brown was gone before sheriff’s deputies arrived at the house about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, but officials said in a statement Monday morning that he turned himself in sometime after 4 a.m.
No one else was injured in the shooting.
Reid’s death marks the 49th homicide in Macon-Bibb County in 2020, according to Telegraph records.
Comments