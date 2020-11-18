Macon man, 24, shot and killed in Pine Ridge apartments parking lot Tuesday night

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot in Macon on Tuesday night.

Malik Tajhae Young, of Macon, was reportedly exiting a vehicle in the parking lot of Pine Ridge Apartments at 1958 Clinton Road when an unknown subject began shooting just after 10 p.m., according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Young was struck multiple times, and he was found unresponsive when deputies arrived at the scene.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Bibb County Coroner’s Office staff, according to the release.

No one else was injured during the incident, and no information about the suspect was released.

Young’s death marks the 45th homicide in Macon-Bibb County in 2020. The previous record was 43 homicides in 1992.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.