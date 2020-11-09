Fire that gutted mobile home in Twiggs County was arson, investigators say

A fire that destroyed a mobile home in Twiggs County on Friday evening was intentionally set, officials said Monday.

The blaze, which happened about 6 p.m. Friday, may have been set by someone seen there minutes before it started, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said in a statement.

The fire gutted the 960-square-foot dwelling, which sits just off Sgoda Road at 63 Phillips Drive Road near Interstate 16 southeast of Macon.

“This ... fire was started on the right side near the home’s front bedroom and kitchen,” King said in the statement. “An individual was seen at the residence approximately 10 minutes before the fire. Our office is speaking to witnesses and persons of interest.”

Anyone with information about the blaze was asked to call state arson investigators at 800-282-5804.

