Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Fire that gutted mobile home in Twiggs County was arson, investigators say

A fire that destroyed a mobile home in Twiggs County on Friday evening was intentionally set, officials said Monday.

The blaze, which happened about 6 p.m. Friday, may have been set by someone seen there minutes before it started, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said in a statement.

The fire gutted the 960-square-foot dwelling, which sits just off Sgoda Road at 63 Phillips Drive Road near Interstate 16 southeast of Macon.

“This ... fire was started on the right side near the home’s front bedroom and kitchen,” King said in the statement. “An individual was seen at the residence approximately 10 minutes before the fire. Our office is speaking to witnesses and persons of interest.”

Anyone with information about the blaze was asked to call state arson investigators at 800-282-5804.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service