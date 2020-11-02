Macon Telegraph Logo
Police investigating fatal shooting in west Macon near Log Cabin Drive

A man was found fatally shot Monday morning in west Macon in the 1000 block of Thomas Place.

The man, who has not been identified yet, was in his early 20’s, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. He was reportedly shot just before 11 a.m.

Thomas Place is off of Edna Place near the intersection of Log Cabin Drive and Napier Avenue.

The man’s death marks the 40th homicide in Macon of 2020, Jones said. The modern-day record for homicides in Macon, set in 1992, is 43, according to a Telegraph article.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Jenna Eason
