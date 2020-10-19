Macon Telegraph Logo
Well-known Macon prosecutor Malcor lands job in neighboring Middle Georgia circuit

Nancy Scott Malcor, Bibb County’s chief assistant district attorney and one of the region’s most veteran and best-known criminal-case lawyers, has been hired to work as a prosecutor in Baldwin County.

Malcor, who in recent months has said she would be leaving her post in Macon, where she began working in 1995, will begin her new Milledgeville-based role on Jan. 1.

Her departure from the Macon Judicial Circuit, which also includes nearby Peach and Crawford counties, comes in the wake of current District Attorney David Cooke’s election defeat in June.

Malcor’s new boss, Wright Barksdale, who was recently elected in the neighboring Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit — which includes Jones, Wilkinson and Baldwin counties — said Malcor’s courtroom experience will prove invaluable there.

“We are very fortunate to have the opportunity to get her,” Barksdale said. “She has tried big cases, complex cases.”

Barksdale said his aim in taking the reins as D.A. has been to “get the best (lawyers) for the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit that I could find.”

Another of his new hires is 25-year-veteran prosecutor Tony May of the Middle Judicial Circuit, which includes Washington County.

