A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest at a west Macon apartment complex

A fatal shooting of a 26-year-old male occurred Monday evening on Thomaston Road in Macon.

Joshua Horn Sr. was reportedly shot in the chest during an altercation that turned physical at Hunters Run Apartment Homes around 7:18 p.m., according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Horn was pronounced dead on the scene, and suspect 37-year-old Earlondez Donta Bond was taken into custody, according to the release.

After being interviewed at the Criminal Investigation Unit, Bond was taken to the Bibb Law Enforcement Center and booked on the charge of murder, according to the release.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

