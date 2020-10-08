Crime
These are the 15 ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives in Middle Georgia, authorities say
Middle Georgia law enforcement officials released a “15 Most Wanted” fugitives list Thursday.
Charlie Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle Georgia District of Georgia, said the list includes people who are wanted in connection with serious felony crimes, including murder, aggravated assault and crimes against children.
In the first year Macon Regional Crimestoppers released the most wanted list, law enforcement officials were able to apprehend 41 of the 45 fugitives that were included in the list, Peeler said, in part for the “willingness of our community to come forward” with information that helped lead to arrests.
Macon-Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said people can submit tips anonymously to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and can be rewarded for their help.
“Many people do this not to make the money but to make a difference, and that’s what this is all about,” Davis said. “All of these law enforcement leaders and all of the agencies that represent local, state and federal are united in one thing, and that is to make our communities better, to make our communities safer and to get those bad people off the street,” Davis said.
To report a tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers about the whereabouts of the people on the “Most Wanted” list, call 1-877-68CRIME.
Here is the most current “Most Wanted” list in Middle Georgia:
Kendall Terrill Saulsberry, 29, wanted in Baldwin County on an aggravated assault charge
Alvin Jay Oliver Jr., 35, wanted in Bibb County on a kidnapping charge
Anthony Devonte Sanders, 23, wanted in Bibb County on a conspiracy to commit murder charge
Pershameron C. Banks, 25, wanted in Crawford County on charges including aggravated assault and child cruelty
Deiadre Antwan Jackson, 39, wanted in Fort Valley on charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
Lauren Gibson, 31, wanted in Houston County on aggravated assault and terroristic threats charges
Austin Blain Cornett (arrested), 27, wanted in Houston County on two aggravated assault charges
James Scott Albertson, 56, wanted in Houston County on charges including aggravated assault and false imprisonment
Benjamin Jacob Williams (arrested), 27, wanted in Houston County on an aggravated assault charge
Preston Gaines, 60, wanted in Monroe County on charges including aggravated assault and obstruction of law enforcement
Tatiana E. Carr, 29, wanted in Monroe County on charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and giving a false name to law enforcement
Gregory Alan Sharp, 58, wanted in Monroe County on charges of aggravated assault and criminal trespass
Darien D. Griggs, 20, wanted in Monroe County on charges including fleeing and attempting to elude police and possession of more than an ounce of marijuana
James Howard Cheek, 39, wanted in Twiggs County on charges including terroristic threats and acts and a parole violation
Corey Xavier Baldwin, 51, wanted by the U.S. Marshals on a charge of conspiracy to possess heroin with the intent to distribute
