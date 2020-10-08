Macon Telegraph Logo
These are the 15 ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives in Middle Georgia, authorities say

Middle Georgia law enforcement officials released a “15 Most Wanted” fugitives list Thursday.

Charlie Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle Georgia District of Georgia, said the list includes people who are wanted in connection with serious felony crimes, including murder, aggravated assault and crimes against children.

In the first year Macon Regional Crimestoppers released the most wanted list, law enforcement officials were able to apprehend 41 of the 45 fugitives that were included in the list, Peeler said, in part for the “willingness of our community to come forward” with information that helped lead to arrests.

Macon-Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said people can submit tips anonymously to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and can be rewarded for their help.

“Many people do this not to make the money but to make a difference, and that’s what this is all about,” Davis said. “All of these law enforcement leaders and all of the agencies that represent local, state and federal are united in one thing, and that is to make our communities better, to make our communities safer and to get those bad people off the street,” Davis said.

To report a tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers about the whereabouts of the people on the “Most Wanted” list, call 1-877-68CRIME.

Here is the most current “Most Wanted” list in Middle Georgia:

Jenna Eason
