These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Kameron N. Jones

Kameron N. Jones

Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Cruelty to Animals

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Age: 28

Description: White male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Cruelty to Animals

Brandon P. Mitchell

Brandon P. Mitchell

Age: 21

Description: Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for 1 Count Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, 7 Counts Cruelty to Animals

Atraea Glover

Atraea Glover

Age: 44

Description: Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Probation of Violation-Robbery

Levi G. Hunt

Levi G. Hunt

Age: 34

Description: White male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds

Details: Wanted by Peach County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation-Aggravated Assault

William Brent Evans

William Brent Evans

Age: 43

Description: White male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 190pounds

Details: Wanted Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Rule Absolute

Anthony T. Jones

Anthony T. Jones

Age: 48

Description: Black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Taking (Motor Vehicle)