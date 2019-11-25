Crime

These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Macon Regional Crimestoppers

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Kameron N. Jones

Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Cruelty to Animals

Age: 28

Description: White male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds

Brandon P. Mitchell

Age: 21

Description: Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for 1 Count Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, 7 Counts Cruelty to Animals

Atraea Glover

Age: 44

Description: Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Probation of Violation-Robbery

Levi G. Hunt

Age: 34

Description: White male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds

Details: Wanted by Peach County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation-Aggravated Assault

William Brent Evans

Age: 43

Description: White male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 190pounds

Details: Wanted Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Rule Absolute

Anthony T. Jones

Age: 48

Description: Black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Taking (Motor Vehicle)

