These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Kameron N. Jones
Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Cruelty to Animals
Age: 28
Description: White male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds
Brandon P. Mitchell
Age: 21
Description: Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for 1 Count Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, 7 Counts Cruelty to Animals
Atraea Glover
Age: 44
Description: Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds
Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Probation of Violation-Robbery
Levi G. Hunt
Age: 34
Description: White male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds
Details: Wanted by Peach County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation-Aggravated Assault
William Brent Evans
Age: 43
Description: White male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 190pounds
Details: Wanted Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Rule Absolute
Anthony T. Jones
Age: 48
Description: Black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Taking (Motor Vehicle)
