‘Monster’ convicted of raping Macon woman, assaulting another cries as sentencing

A Macon man accused in a pair of 2018 sexual assaults, including the hours-long rape of a woman in her apartment while her preschool-age child slept in the next room, was sentenced to 80 years in prison Friday in Bibb County Superior Court.

Jamal Chris Rowe, 30, was arrested Feb. 7, 2018, within 30 hours of the assaults, after a Bibb sheriff’s investigator spotted him walking near Northeast High School, not far from the scene of one of the assaults.

Rowe’s appearance — his facial hair, a mustache and goatee-like beard, along with a do-rag he had on — matched the description of the women’s assailant.

A jury of seven women and five men deliberated for a little more than an hour before rendering a verdict.

The assaults began the night of Feb. 5, four days after Rowe was paroled from state prison after serving a couple of years for a fleeing-and-eluding conviction.

The first victim, who lived in the area of Shurling Drive and Gray Highway, answered her door and was dragged to her bedroom by her attacker. Her scream alarmed a neighbor who knocked on her door and scared off the intruder.

The next assault, a rape that began about midnight and until early morning Feb. 6, happened after the second victim answered her door only to have a man shove his way in.

As in many cases, the evidence against Rowe was largely circumstantial. There was no DNA evidence or physical evidence linking him to the assaults.

However, the second victim and the neighbor who scared the first victim’s attacker away picked him out of police lineups, identifying the assailant as Rowe.

The second victim also said her attacker took condoms from her bedroom before he left.

When Rowe was arrested there was a condom in his pocket that was the same brand as ones taken from the woman’s apartment. Its expiration date matched ones left behind in her bedroom.

During the prosecution’s closing argument, assistant district attorney Nancy Scott Malcor referred to Rowe as a “monster” and “a sexual predator” who stalked women in the night.

Malcor asked jurors to send a message to Rowe “that we live in a community where women can open their doors.”

Rowe, during his sentencing, said little other than that he felt he was “deprived justice.”

His hands and legs shackled, he sobbed as he was led to a van bound for the county jail.