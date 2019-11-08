Woman sought in shotgun robbery of store, attempted robbery of bank in Bibb

A woman who brandished a shotgun when robbing a Dollar General on Friday afternoon is suspected of an attempted robbery at a SunTrust bank earlier in the day, according to Bibb County sheriff’s investigators.

The woman wore black clothing and a scarf over her face in both incidents, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Just before 2 p.m., the woman walked into the Dollar General at 3824 Pio Nono Ave., and demanded money from the clerk, the release said.

She fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Just before 11 a.m., the woman came into SunTrust Bank at 3600 Mercer University Drive and passed a note to a clerk demanding money. When she didn’t get any money, she fled, the release said.

No one was hurt in either incident.

Anyone with related information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.