These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Matthew Howard

Age: 44

Description: White male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 320 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Rule Absolute/Child Support

Curtis A. Barnes Jr.

Age: 30

Description: Black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for– Burglary

Tiffany M. Jones

Age: 32

Description: White female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Stalking and Criminal Trespass

Khadijah R. Daniel

Age: 23

Description: Black female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 138 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Bail Jumping, Giving False Name, Date of Birth and Address to Law Enforcement

Atraea Glover

Age: 44

Description: Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Robbery

Curtis Ramage Jr.

Age: 30

Description: White male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Appear, Driving While License Withdrawn