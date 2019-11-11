Crime
These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Matthew Howard
Age: 44
Description: White male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 320 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Rule Absolute/Child Support
Curtis A. Barnes Jr.
Age: 30
Description: Black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for– Burglary
Tiffany M. Jones
Age: 32
Description: White female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Stalking and Criminal Trespass
Khadijah R. Daniel
Age: 23
Description: Black female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 138 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Bail Jumping, Giving False Name, Date of Birth and Address to Law Enforcement
Atraea Glover
Age: 44
Description: Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds
Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Robbery
Curtis Ramage Jr.
Age: 30
Description: White male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Appear, Driving While License Withdrawn
