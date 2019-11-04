Crime
These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Brandon Wheeler
Age: 31
Description: White male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Conversion
Holly N. Carpenter
Age: 32
Description: White female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds
Details:Wanted by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Possession with Intent to Distribute
Jonathon D. Billingsea
Age: 31
Description: Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 168 pounds
Details: Wanted Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Bench Warrant-Obstruction of an Officer and Giving False Information to Law Enforcement
Brandon Givens
Age: 35
Description: White male, 5feet 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Rule Absolute
Sadie Mims
Age: 39
Description: Black female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Taking
Jonathan W. Clanton
Age: 32
Description: White male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 16180 5 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Possession of Alprazolam
Comments