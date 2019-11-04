These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Brandon Wheeler

Age: 31

Description: White male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Conversion

Holly Carpenter

Age: 32

Description: White female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds

Details:Wanted by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Possession with Intent to Distribute

Jonathon D. Billingsea

Age: 31

Description: Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 168 pounds

Details: Wanted Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Bench Warrant-Obstruction of an Officer and Giving False Information to Law Enforcement

Brandon Givens

Age: 35

Description: White male, 5feet 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Rule Absolute

Sadie Mims

Age: 39

Description: Black female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Taking

Jonathan W. Clanton

Age: 32

Description: White male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 16180 5 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Possession of Alprazolam