Crime

Woman killed while walking on I-75 near I-16 interchange in Macon identified

Macon, Ga

A woman who was struck by a car and killed earlier this month while she was walking on Interstate 75 near the Riverside Drive overpass near the I-16 interchange has been identified.

The victim, Ashley Nicole Levanich, 32, was most recently a resident of Greenwood, South Carolina, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said in a Wednesday statement sent to news outlets.

A sheriff’s spokesman said it was unknown why Levanich was in Macon or what she was doing on the freeway when she was struck Oct. 12 while she was on foot in the northbound lanes. The driver of the car that hit her kept on going, police have said.

Days later after finding a Lincoln Town Car hidden beneath a tarp in south Bibb County, investigators arrested Terry Lamar Payne, a 64-year-old Jeffersonville man, on a charge of hit and run that resulted in a Levanich’s death.

Sheriff’s officials noted that the charge was “for Payne not notifying law enforcement of the collision and for trying to hide the vehicle.”

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. A Warner Robins native, he joined the paper in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia.
