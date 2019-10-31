Woman killed while walking on I-75 near I-16 interchange in Macon identified

A woman who was struck by a car and killed earlier this month while she was walking on Interstate 75 near the Riverside Drive overpass near the I-16 interchange has been identified.

The victim, Ashley Nicole Levanich, 32, was most recently a resident of Greenwood, South Carolina, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said in a Wednesday statement sent to news outlets.

A sheriff’s spokesman said it was unknown why Levanich was in Macon or what she was doing on the freeway when she was struck Oct. 12 while she was on foot in the northbound lanes. The driver of the car that hit her kept on going, police have said.

Days later after finding a Lincoln Town Car hidden beneath a tarp in south Bibb County, investigators arrested Terry Lamar Payne, a 64-year-old Jeffersonville man, on a charge of hit and run that resulted in a Levanich’s death.

Sheriff’s officials noted that the charge was “for Payne not notifying law enforcement of the collision and for trying to hide the vehicle.”