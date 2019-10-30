Macon mother, son accused in $3.6 million embezzlement from Georgia beer distributor

A woman and her son who both worked for a beer distributorship here were jailed Monday on accusations that over the past decade they embezzled about $3.6 million from their employer.

Bibb County sheriff’s investigators arrested the pair, Eva Rebecca Wells, 72, and Billy Lee Wells, 44, on fiduciary theft charges.

The two worked at Mid Ga Sales on San Carlos Drive off Mead Road in southeast Macon’s industrial area. A Tuesday statement from the sheriff’s office announcing the arrests said that back in June investigators were informed that money was missing from the company’s bank account.

Investigators say they have since learned that between 2009 and 2019 an estimated $3.6 million was taken from the company.

“Investigators were able to track the money to” Eva and Billy Lee Wells, the statement noted.

Eva Wells, charged with 10 counts of theft, was being held Tuesday at the county jail in lieu of $118,300.

Billy Wells, who faces 11 counts of theft, was being held on a $1,677,000 bond.

The company declined to comment.