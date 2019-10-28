Crime
These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
John H. Bagley
Age: 47
Description: Asian male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 215 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats, and Cruelty to Children
Martarius D. Bell
Age: 27
Description: Black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 190 pounds
Details: Wanted by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Bench Warrant–Possession of Firearm by Convict, Driving Under the Influence, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer and Possession of a Schedule. I Substance
Danielle N. Barlow
Age: 34
Description: White female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 120 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation-Criminal Trespass
Jonathon D. Billingsea
Age: 31
Description: Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 168 pounds
Details: Wanted Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Bench Warrant-Obstruction of an Officer, Giving False Information to Law Enforcement
Randy E. Hall
Age: 54
Description: White male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Rule Absolute
Stanley F. Taylor
Age: 31
Description: Black male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Bench warrant-Failure to Appear
