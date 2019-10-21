Crime
These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Tommell R. Dean
Age: 26
Description: Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 241 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Entering Auto
Zaakiya Bridges
Age: 26
Description: Black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 164 pounds
Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Taking
Heath Jones
Age: 46
Description: White male, 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Rule Absolute
Novian R. McCollum
Age: 26
Description: Black male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Bail Jumping
Destany D. Patterson
Age: 24
Description: Black female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds
Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
Lance J. Randall
Age: 32
Description: White male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 240 pounds
Details:Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Rule Absolute
