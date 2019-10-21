These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Tommell R. Dean

Age: 26

Description: Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 241 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Entering Auto

Zaakiya Bridges

Age: 26

Description: Black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 164 pounds

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Taking

Heath Jones

Age: 46

Description: White male, 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Rule Absolute

Novian R. McCollum

Age: 26

Description: Black male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Bail Jumping

Destany D. Patterson

Age: 24

Description: Black female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Lance J. Randall

Age: 32

Description: White male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 240 pounds

Details:Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Rule Absolute