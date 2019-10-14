Crime
These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Diego A. Martinez
Description: Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Child Molestation
Stacey A. Alexander
Age: 32
Description: White female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Bench Warrant–Failure to Appear, Driving Violations
Tia N. Hill
Age: 34
Description: Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Possession of Schedule II Drugs, Fleeing & Eluding Law Enforcement and Traffic violations
Taylor B. Freeman
Age: 27
Description: White male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds
Details: Wanted by Peach County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Deception
Greggmarrio L. Kitchens
Age: 37
Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds
Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Terrorist Threats
Melissa A. Gibson
Age: 45
Description: Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds
Details: Wanted by Peach County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Shoplifting
