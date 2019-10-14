Crime

These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Macon Regional Crimestoppers

Diego A. Martinez

Description: Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Child Molestation

Stacey A. Alexander

Age: 32

Description: White female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Bench Warrant–Failure to Appear, Driving Violations

Tia N. Hill

Age: 34

Description: Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Possession of Schedule II Drugs, Fleeing & Eluding Law Enforcement and Traffic violations

Taylor B. Freeman

Age: 27

Description: White male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds

Details: Wanted by Peach County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Deception

Greggmarrio L. Kitchens

Age: 37

Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Terrorist Threats

Melissa A. Gibson

Age: 45

Description: Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds

Details: Wanted by Peach County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Shoplifting

