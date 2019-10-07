Crime

These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Macon Regional Crimestoppers

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Stacey A. Alexander

Age: 32

Description: White female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds

Details: Wanted Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Bench Warrant

Angela Brown

Age: 46

Description: Black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for State Court Violation of Probation

Eric E. Brown

Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Bench Warrant-Failure to Appear

Age: 40

Description: Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Bench Warrant-Failure to Appear

Judith A. Ciesielski

Age: 61

Description: White female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 143 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for State Court Violation of Probation-Possession of Drug Related Material and Failure to Appear

Joseph Helms

Age: 42

Description: White male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Rule Absolute

David Young

Age: 50

Description: White male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Appear

