These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Stacey A. Alexander
Age: 32
Description: White female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds
Details: Wanted Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Bench Warrant
Angela Brown
Age: 46
Description: Black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for State Court Violation of Probation
Eric E. Brown
Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Bench Warrant-Failure to Appear
Age: 40
Description: Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Bench Warrant-Failure to Appear
Judith A. Ciesielski
Age: 61
Description: White female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 143 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for State Court Violation of Probation-Possession of Drug Related Material and Failure to Appear
Joseph Helms
Age: 42
Description: White male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Rule Absolute
David Young
Age: 50
Description: White male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Appear
