Slain Jane Doe in Macon is identified 3 years later as Warner Robins transgender woman

After more than three years, DNA confirmed the human remains from 2016 Macon homicide case are that of a transgender woman.

DNA test results recently obtained by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the match.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told The Telegraph on Friday the remains are Dymun Dupree, originally identified by Warner Robins police as Danzar Gooden.

Dupree had been missing for two weeks on April 18, 2016, when the Warner Robins Police Department sent out a news release asking for the public’s help finding her.

The 26-year-old was last seen leaving home, on the north side of Warner Robins, just before midnight April 2. Four days later, Victoria Clark reported her cousin missing. She told police Dupree said she was going to hang out with friends but did not say where or with whom.

On May 12, more than a month later, a man mowing grass at a vacant lot on Feagin Road, off Ga. 247, made a gruesome discovery. Amid the kudzu, briers and overgrowth, he found a human skull and called 911.

At the time, the sheriff’s department could only say that a person had been shot in the head. The sex and race of the victim were not apparent.

In trying to identify the victim, the sheriff’s department reviewed missing persons cases. Dupree’s case was among the most recent in the area.

Investigators visited Dupree’s mother, Frankie Allen, and took a cheek swab so that her DNA could be compared to the victim’s remains. In January 2017, DNA from the remains was sent to the Center for Human Identification at the University of North Texas.

There, forensic scientists developed a DNA profile and compared it with DNA from Allen that was obtained using the swab.

“It’s just hard when you don’t know what to think,” Allen told The Telegraph in a May 2018 interview.

The last time Allen saw Dupree, she was sitting on her porch reading the mail. The two told each other, “I love you.”

Dupree enjoyed singing gospel music, her mom said. She ate cookies with milk daily, enjoyed drinking Coca-Cola Classic and smoking Newports in the morning.

“The Lord’s going to reveal it all after a while,” Allen told The Telegraph two years after the slaying. “My child ain’t coming back.”

Attempts to reach Allen were not successful Friday.