These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
What is Macon Regional Crimestoppers and how to contact them
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Major D. Bailey
Age: 23
Description: Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Receiving, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers
Kelly S. Davis
Age: 31
Description: White female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Fraudulent Checks
Travis D. Gilbert
Age: 39
Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 196 pounds
Details: Wanted Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Fleeing/Attempt to Elude, Hit and Run, Failure to Report Accident, Reckless Driving
Shauna Essex
Age: 48
Description: White female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Bench Warrant-Failure to Appear
Gregmmario L. Kitchens
Age: 37
Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds
Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Felony Terroristic Threats/Acts
Zaakiya Bridges
Age: 26
Description: Black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 164 pounds
Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Felony Theft by Taking
