These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

What is Macon Regional Crimestoppers and how to contact them Macon Regional Crime Stoppers serves eight counties which are: Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, and Twiggs. You can submit tips over the phone or online. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Macon Regional Crime Stoppers serves eight counties which are: Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, and Twiggs. You can submit tips over the phone or online.

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Major D. Bailey

Age: 23

Description: Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Receiving, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers

Kelly S. Davis

Age: 31

Description: White female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Fraudulent Checks

Travis D. Gilbert

Age: 39

Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 196 pounds

Details: Wanted Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Fleeing/Attempt to Elude, Hit and Run, Failure to Report Accident, Reckless Driving

Shauna Essex

Age: 48

Description: White female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Bench Warrant-Failure to Appear

Gregmmario L. Kitchens

Age: 37

Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Felony Terroristic Threats/Acts

Zaakiya Bridges

Age: 26

Description: Black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 164 pounds

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Felony Theft by Taking