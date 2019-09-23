These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

What is Macon Regional Crimestoppers and how to contact them Macon Regional Crime Stoppers serves eight counties which are: Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, and Twiggs. You can submit tips over the phone or online. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Macon Regional Crime Stoppers serves eight counties which are: Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, and Twiggs. You can submit tips over the phone or online.

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

James C. Morgan III

Age: 38

Description: White male, 6 feet tall, weighs 240pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Taking

Jeffery A. Winkfield

Age: 30

Description: Black male, 6 feet tall, weighs 185 pounds

Details: Wanted Baldwin County Sheriff Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation

Hailey M. Dalton

Age: 26

Description: White female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Conversion

Dejnerio D. Hill

Age: 34

Description: Black male, 6 feet tall, weighs 235 pounds

Details: Wanted by Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation

Chris A. Powell

Age: 54

Description: White male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of Methamphetamine

Lacanta Stephens

Age: 36

Description: Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 166 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Burglary and Theft by Taking