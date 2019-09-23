Crime
These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
What is Macon Regional Crimestoppers and how to contact them
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
James C. Morgan III
Age: 38
Description: White male, 6 feet tall, weighs 240pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Taking
Jeffrey A. Winkfield
Age: 30
Description: Black male, 6 feet tall, weighs 185 pounds
Details: Wanted Baldwin County Sheriff Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation
Hailey M. Dalton
Age: 26
Description: White female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds
Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Conversion
Dejanerio Hill
Age: 34
Description: Black male, 6 feet tall, weighs 235 pounds
Details: Wanted by Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation
Chris A. Powell
Age: 54
Description: White male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of Methamphetamine
Lacanta Stephens
Age: 36
Description: Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 166 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Burglary and Theft by Taking
