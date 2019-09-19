Brother of Twiggs killer admits to using dish soap to clean victim’s blood from Acura

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A midstate man this week admitted to using Dawn dish detergent to clean blood stains from the inside of a car where his brother stabbed a woman to death two years ago in Twiggs County.

Timothy Blake Little pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in Bibb Superior Court on Wednesday.

Little, 33, was arrested soon after the Sept. 4, 2017, slaying of Lauren Jones, a 35-year-old from Jeffersonville.

Little’s brother, William Kyle Little, was convicted last year of Jones’ murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

Timothy Little, according to prosecutors, drove the Acura that Jones was killed in to a relative’s place on Triple Hill Drive in south Macon, where he used dish soap to remove blood stains from the car.

Bibb County prosecutors say he also removed the car’s license plate and parked it somewhere in hopes that it would be stolen.

Timothy Little was arrested walking along a Macon roadway after apparently ditching the car.

Timothy Little was sentenced to three years in prison plus seven years probation upon release.