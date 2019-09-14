Mercer University football player charged with sexual battery

What is Macon Regional Crimestoppers and how to contact them Macon Regional Crime Stoppers serves eight counties which are: Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, and Twiggs. You can submit tips over the phone or online. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Macon Regional Crime Stoppers serves eight counties which are: Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, and Twiggs. You can submit tips over the phone or online.

A Mercer University football player has been charged with felony sexual battery, according to Bibb County jail records.

Guysen “B.J” Bohler, 19, a defensive back, was arrested Friday morning on campus by campus police, Kyle Sears, university spokesman, confirmed.

“I can confirm he was arrested .... by Mercer police on charges of sexual assault and battery and we cannot comment any further pending the outcome of the investigation,” Sears said Saturday.

Bohler, of Ocoee, Florida, is free on a $4,600 bond, jail records show.

His status at the university as a student was unclear.

“We won’t comment any further on his status as a student until the investigation is complete,” Sears said. “His status as a football player, that needs to be addressed by athletics.”

Jace Sanders, assistant director of athletic media relations, said Bohler has been suspended indefinitely from the football team. Sanders declined further comment.

Mercer police Chief Gary Collins could not be reached for comment Saturday.

The junior defensive back came to Mercer as a 2-star recruit from Ocoee High School, according to 247 Sports. He became a regular starter last season and emerged as one of the top defensive backs on the team heading into his junior year.

