These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

What is Macon Regional Crimestoppers and how to contact them Macon Regional Crime Stoppers serves eight counties which are: Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, and Twiggs. You can submit tips over the phone or online. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Macon Regional Crime Stoppers serves eight counties which are: Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, and Twiggs. You can submit tips over the phone or online.

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

William T. Baumbaugh

Age: 28

Description: White male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 270 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for State Court Violation of Probation

Davarius A. Curry

Age: 32

Description: Black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds

Details:Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault

Pamela F. Shelton

Age: 34

Description: White female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 114 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office on Bench Warrant

Michael Scott

Age: 51

Description: White male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 270 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Rule Absolute

Jeffery A. Winkfield

Age: 30

Description: Black male, 6 feet tall, weighs 185 pounds

Details: Wanted by Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation

Dejnerio D. Hill

Age: 34

Description: Black male, 6 feet tall, weighs 235 pounds

Details: Wanted by Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation