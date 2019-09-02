Crime
These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
What is Macon Regional Crimestoppers and how to contact them
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
William T. Baumbaugh
Age: 28
Description: White male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 270 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for State Court Violation of Probation
Davarius Curry
Age: 32
Description: Black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds
Details:Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault
Pamela F. Shelton
Age: 34
Description: White female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 114 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office on Bench Warrant
Michael Scott
Age: 51
Description: White male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 270 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Rule Absolute
Jeffrey A. Winkfield
Age: 30
Description: Black male, 6 feet tall, weighs 185 pounds
Details: Wanted by Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation
Dejanerio Hill
Age: 34
Description: Black male, 6 feet tall, weighs 235 pounds
Details: Wanted by Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation
