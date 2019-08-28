22-year-old strangled at Macon hotel is Bibb’s 15th homicide of 2019

What is Macon Regional Crimestoppers and how to contact them Macon Regional Crime Stoppers serves eight counties which are: Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, and Twiggs. You can submit tips over the phone or online. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Macon Regional Crime Stoppers serves eight counties which are: Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, and Twiggs. You can submit tips over the phone or online.

Two men are charged with murder in the strangling death of a 22-year-old at a west Macon hotel room earlier this month.

Leetravis Lashon Briscoe, 31, of Gordon, and Earl Dewayne Adams, 38, of Macon, are accused of killing Jarrium Malik Fuller in room No. 228 of America’s Best Value Inn at 4951 Romeiser Drive on Aug. 15, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

When Fuller’s body was discovered in the hotel room that afternoon, sheriff’s investigators found it suspicious, the release said. An autopsy found that Fuller died from asphyxiation, caused by strangulation.

An investigation found that Fuller was choked during an altercation with Briscoe and Adams, the release said. Arrest warrants were issued.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Briscoe was found and arrested Tuesday at a hotel on Chambers Road by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Bibb Sheriff’s Response Team, the release said. He was booked into the jail Tuesday night. Adams turned himself in early Wednesday morning. Both are being held without bond.

Fuller is the county’s 15th homicide victim this year.