Macon man dies from gunshot wound suffered Aug. 15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Macon man has died from gunshot wounds suffered Aug. 15.

Steven Dewayne Jones, 49, was pronounced dead at 5:46 a.m. Monday at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Jones had been in critical condition since the shooting at his residence.

A man knocked on Jones’ door about 1 a.m. and forced his way in to the home on Goodwin Drive, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release at the time.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The man shot Jones multiple times. Jones did not know the man, according to the release.

The death makes the 14th homicide of the year in Bibb County.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.