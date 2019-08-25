Crime
These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
What is Macon Regional Crimestoppers and how to contact them
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Eric W. York
Age: 29
Description: White male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Criminal Damage to Property
Brittany N. Russell
Age: 29
Description: Black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for State Court Violation of Probation
Hugh D. Howell
Age: 49
Description: White male, 6 feet tall, weighs 185 pounds
Details: Wanted Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Rule Absolute and Failure to Appear
Tifanee Boccio
Age: 31
Description: White female, 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft By Taking
Dontavis J. Lee
Age: 29
Description: Black male, 6 feet tall, weighs 215 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for State Court Violation of Probation
Latasia T. Simmons
Age: 27
Description: Black female, 5 feet 4inches tall, weighs 120 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for State Court Violation of Probation
