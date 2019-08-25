Crime

These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Macon Regional Crimestoppers

What is Macon Regional Crimestoppers and how to contact them

Macon Regional Crime Stoppers serves eight counties which are: Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, and Twiggs. You can submit tips over the phone or online. By
Up Next
Macon Regional Crime Stoppers serves eight counties which are: Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, and Twiggs. You can submit tips over the phone or online. By

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

York, Eric W_fitted.jpeg
Eric W. York

Eric W. York

Age: 29

Description: White male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Criminal Damage to Property

Russell, Brittany N. Pi_fitted.jpeg
Brittany N. Russell

Brittany N. Russell

Age: 29

Description: Black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for State Court Violation of Probation

Howell, Hugh _fitted.jpeg
Hugh D. Howell

Hugh D. Howell

Age: 49

Description: White male, 6 feet tall, weighs 185 pounds

Details: Wanted Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Rule Absolute and Failure to Appear

bocci_fitted.jpeg
Tifanee Boccio

Tifanee Boccio

Age: 31

Description: White female, 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft By Taking

le_fitted.jpeg
Dontavis J. Lee

Dontavis J. Lee

Age: 29

Description: Black male, 6 feet tall, weighs 215 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for State Court Violation of Probation

simmon_fitted.jpeg
Latasia T. Simmons

Latasia T. Simmons

Age: 27

Description: Black female, 5 feet 4inches tall, weighs 120 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for State Court Violation of Probation

  Comments  