Macon funeral home owner charged with pretending to be a cop, shooting at a home

A Macon funeral home owner is accused of pretending to be a cop after firing shots at a residence from a sports utility vehicle that was flashing blue strobe emergency lights.

Richard Roland Robinson, 25, of Macon, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and and one count of impersonating a peace officer in the Tuesday night incident on Pringle Street, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

He is free on an $84,400 bond.

About 9 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were summoned to the 600 block of Pringle Street about an aggravated assault, according to the release.

A black Buick Escalade with flashing blue strobe emergency lights had been driven into a driveway and then down the road, the release said. A short time later, the driver stopped the vehicle, which was still flashing the blue strobe lights, in front of 645 Pringle Street.

“The homeowner made contact with the driver,” the news release said. “It was during this that the driver fired several shots and then drove off.”

The homeowner thought the driver may have been Robinson, the release said.

Wednesday, sheriff’s investigators went to Robinson’s business, Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, and took Robinson in for questioning.

“It was determined that Robinson was the suspect that fired a gun at the residence on Pringle Street and had impersonated a peace officer by using the blue strobe lights on his vehicle,” the release said.

Robinson could not be reached for comment.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.