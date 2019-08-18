Crime

These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Macon Regional Crimestoppers

Crimestoppers now pays up to $2,000 for tips on homicides

In November of 2017, Macon Regional Crimestoppers chairman Warren Selby announced the organization will up the max reward for anonymous information on homicides to $2,000 to get criminals off the streets. By
Up Next
In November of 2017, Macon Regional Crimestoppers chairman Warren Selby announced the organization will up the max reward for anonymous information on homicides to $2,000 to get criminals off the streets. By

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Glover, Cha_fitted.jpeg
Chad Glover

Chad Glover

Age: 30

Description: Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 350 pounds

Details: Wanted Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Battery

Eason, Jason R_fitted.jpeg
Jason R. Eason

Jason R. Eason

Age: 40

Description: White male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Possession of Drug Related Material and Failure to Appear

Baird, Frances R_fitted.jpeg
Francis R. Baird

Frances Baird

Age: 44

Description: White female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Register As a Sex Offender

Wililams, Orlando_fitted.jpeg
Orlando Williams

Orlando Williams

Age: 39

Description: Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Battery

Marshall, Zachary P_fitted.jpeg
Zachary Marshall

Zachary Marshall

Age: 24

Description: White male, 6 feet tall, weighs 215 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for 4th Degree Forgery

Bond, Devo_fitted.jpeg
Devin Bond

Devin Bond

Age: 30

Description: Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Battery

  Comments  