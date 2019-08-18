These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Crimestoppers now pays up to $2,000 for tips on homicides In November of 2017, Macon Regional Crimestoppers chairman Warren Selby announced the organization will up the max reward for anonymous information on homicides to $2,000 to get criminals off the streets. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In November of 2017, Macon Regional Crimestoppers chairman Warren Selby announced the organization will up the max reward for anonymous information on homicides to $2,000 to get criminals off the streets.

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Chad Glover

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chad Glover

Age: 30

Description: Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 350 pounds

Details: Wanted Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Battery

Jason R. Eason

Jason R. Eason

Age: 40

Description: White male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Possession of Drug Related Material and Failure to Appear

Francis R. Baird

Frances Baird

Age: 44

Description: White female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Register As a Sex Offender

Orlando Williams

Orlando Williams

Age: 39

Description: Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Battery

Zachary Marshall

Zachary Marshall

Age: 24

Description: White male, 6 feet tall, weighs 215 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for 4th Degree Forgery

Devin Bond

Devin Bond

Age: 30

Description: Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Battery