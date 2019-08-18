Crime
These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
Crimestoppers now pays up to $2,000 for tips on homicides
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Chad Glover
Age: 30
Description: Black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 350 pounds
Details: Wanted Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Battery
Jason R. Eason
Age: 40
Description: White male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Possession of Drug Related Material and Failure to Appear
Frances Baird
Age: 44
Description: White female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Register As a Sex Offender
Orlando Williams
Age: 39
Description: Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Battery
Zachary Marshall
Age: 24
Description: White male, 6 feet tall, weighs 215 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for 4th Degree Forgery
Devin Bond
Age: 30
Description: Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Battery
