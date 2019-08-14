Crime
Lauren Giddings murder mystery re-airing on ‘Dateline NBC’ this week
Lauren Giddings had a ‘lively, vibrant soul’
“Dateline NBC,” the network’s popular true-crime series, will on Friday re-air an episode from last year about the murder of Mercer University law school graduate Lauren Giddings.
Giddings’ death has been depicted on several docudramas over the years in the wake of her killing at the hands of fellow law graduate and next-door neighbor, Stephen McDaniel, at her Georgia Avenue apartment in June 2011.
The episode, titled “The Watcher,” includes footage of how McDaniel, who pleaded guilty in 2014 and was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole, used a camera to peer into Giddings’ living room the night he broke in and, according to his confession, strangled her.
The hour-long program, which airs at 10 p.m., is narrated by correspondent Keith Morrison and also has interviews with Macon law enforcement officials and friends of Giddings.
Giddings, a Maryland native, was 27 when she was killed. Her torso was found dumped in a trashcan beside another neighbor’s first-floor apartment. Her head and extremities, at least some of which are believed to have been tossed in other trash bins or flushed down her toilet, have never been found.
