Person killed in south Macon marks 13th homicide in Bibb County so far in 2019

A person died in an apparent homicide at a south Macon home Monday morning.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said he was called shortly before 11 a.m. to Walmar Drive off Bloomfield Road in Macon’s Village Green neighborhood.

The killing marks the 13th homicide so far this year in Bibb County.

A Telegraph reporter is on the way to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Return to Macon.com for updates.

