2 charged with animal cruelty after dog with broken legs found in Macon home

A dog with broken legs after being hit by a car at least two weeks earlier has been removed from a Macon home, and two people have been charged with animal cruelty.

Walter Charles Morris, 48, and Noel Latonia Adams, 25, were each arrested on a misdemeanor charge. Both have been released from the Bibb County jail on a $5,700 bond each, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Three other dogs were also removed from the home in the 1100 block of Pio Nono Avenue when sheriff’s animal enforcement officers were sent there at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday.

The injured dog was taken for treatment by animal enforcement. It was determined that the dog had been struck by a car between two to four weeks earlier.

The other dogs removed from the home were in good condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.