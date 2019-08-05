Macon woman is accused of sex trafficking underage girl in Louisiana

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A 21-year-old from Macon was arrested recently in Louisiana on a charge of child sex trafficking.

The FBI and Louisiana State Police agents contacted Ashley Nicole Norton during an undercover investigation into human trafficking and prostitution in East Baton Rouge Parish on July 30.

Norton, accused of posting on a website an advertisement for commercial sex in exchange for cash, answered a message of solicitation from the undercover agents, according to a synopsis of probable cause report from the 19th Judicial District Court in Louisiana.

She agreed to meet the agents at a house in Baton Rouge where she offered “full sex” at a cost of $250 per hour, according to the report.

An underage girl who was in the car with Norton told investigators that Norton had driven her from Shreveport to Baton Rouge for purposes of commercial sex and that Norton had “encouraged and guided her on how to work” and was responsible for any commercial sex advertisements on various websites, the report said.

Norton, of a Shi Place address in Macon, was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison shortly before 1 p.m. July 31, prison records show.