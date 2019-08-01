He stabbed 4 people, kidnapped a teen and raped her in Macon house. He’s going to prison.

What is Macon Regional Crime Stoppers and how to contact them Macon Regional Crime Stoppers serves eight counties which are: Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, and Twiggs. You can submit tips over the phone or online. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Macon Regional Crime Stoppers serves eight counties which are: Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, and Twiggs. You can submit tips over the phone or online.

A 23-year-old who stabbed four people, kidnapped a teenage girl and raped her in an empty Macon house was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison.

Adrian J. Garcia-Zamarroon, who was living in Riverdale, kidnapped a 16-year-old girl from a restaurant in Newnan where she worked with her parents, according to a news release from the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Garcia-Zamarroon stabbed four people at the eatery then drove off with the girl. He drove south on Interstate 75 and stopped after his car ran out of gas on the south side of Monroe County, according to the news release.

Garcia-Zamarroon, still armed with a knife, walked the girl to a house that was under construction on Rivoli Road, near the Bibb County line. While spending the night in the empty house, Garcia-Zamarroon raped the girl and threatened her life, according to the news release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Law enforcement officers found the car on the interstate and later spotted Garcia-Zamarroon and the girl walking on Rivoli Road on the morning of Aug. 25, 2018.

Garcia-Zamarroon pleaded guilty to rape and was sentenced as a result of a plea agreement, the news release said. After his release from prison, he will have to register as a sex offender and abide by terms of probation for the rest of his life. He also could face deportation after serving his sentence due to his immigration status.