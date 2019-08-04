Crime
These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
Crimestoppers now pays up to $2,000 for tips on homicides
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Jefferey R. Thornton
Age: 34
Description: White male, 6 feet tall, weighs 235 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft By Taking and Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
Danielle Holt
Age: 29
Description: Black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 143 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb Couty Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Theft By Taking
William T. Baumbaugh
Age: 34
Description: White male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds
Details:Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Possession of Meth
Davarius A. Curry
Age: 32
Description: Black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds
Details: Wanted by U.S Marshals Office for Aggravated Assault
Amanda A. Hulsey
Age: 26
Description: White female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana Less than an Ounce
Chris A. Powell
Age: 53
Description: White male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Possession of Meth
