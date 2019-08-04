These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Crimestoppers now pays up to $2,000 for tips on homicides In November of 2017, Macon Regional Crimestoppers chairman Warren Selby announced the organization will up the max reward for anonymous information on homicides to $2,000 to get criminals off the streets. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In November of 2017, Macon Regional Crimestoppers chairman Warren Selby announced the organization will up the max reward for anonymous information on homicides to $2,000 to get criminals off the streets.

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Jefferey R. Thornton

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jefferey R. Thornton

Age: 34

Description: White male, 6 feet tall, weighs 235 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Theft By Taking and Theft By Receiving Stolen Property

Danielle Holt

Danielle Holt

Age: 29

Description: Black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 143 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb Couty Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Theft By Taking

William T. Baumbaugh

William T. Baumbaugh

Age: 34

Description: White male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds

Details:Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Possession of Meth

Davarius A. CurryDavarius A. Curry

Davarius A. Curry

Age: 32

Description: Black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds

Details: Wanted by U.S Marshals Office for Aggravated Assault

Amanda A. Hulsey

Amanda A. Hulsey

Age: 26

Description: White female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana Less than an Ounce

Chris A. Powell

Chris A. Powell

Age: 53

Description: White male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Possession of Meth