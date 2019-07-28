These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Crimestoppers now pays up to $2,000 for tips on homicides In November of 2017, Macon Regional Crimestoppers chairman Warren Selby announced the organization will up the max reward for anonymous information on homicides to $2,000 to get criminals off the streets. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In November of 2017, Macon Regional Crimestoppers chairman Warren Selby announced the organization will up the max reward for anonymous information on homicides to $2,000 to get criminals off the streets.

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Kevin L. Colbert

Age: 38

Description: Black male, 6 feet tall, weighs 265 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault

Chris A. Powell

Description: White male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Possession of Meth

Eddie L. Robinson

Age: 57

Description: Black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault

Jonathan B. Wainwright

Age: 24

Description: White male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds

Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana

Jeffery A. Winfred

Age: 33

Description: Black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds

Details: Wanted by Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Criminal Trespassing

Dejnerio D. Hill

Age: 34

Description: Black male, 6 feet tall, weighs 235 pounds

Details:Wanted by Baldwin County Sheriff’s office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Possession of Firearm By Convicted Felon. Possession of Firearm During a Crime, and Possession with Intent Cocaine