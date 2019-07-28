Crime
These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
Crimestoppers now pays up to $2,000 for tips on homicides
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Kevin L. Colbert
Age: 38
Description: Black male, 6 feet tall, weighs 265 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault
Chris A. Powell
Description: White male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Possession of Meth
Eddie L. Robinson
Age: 57
Description: Black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault
Jonathan B. Wainwright
Age: 24
Description: White male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds
Details: Wanted by Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Possession of Marijuana
Jeffery A. Winfred
Age: 33
Description: Black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds
Details: Wanted by Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Criminal Trespassing
Dejnerio D. Hill
Age: 34
Description: Black male, 6 feet tall, weighs 235 pounds
Details:Wanted by Baldwin County Sheriff’s office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Possession of Firearm By Convicted Felon. Possession of Firearm During a Crime, and Possession with Intent Cocaine
