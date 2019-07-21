Crime

These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Macon Regional Crimestoppers

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Larry M. Bryant

Age: 22

Description: Black male, 5 feet 7inches tall, weighs 150 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation-Criminal Street Gang Activity

Moses Rodriguez

Age: 33

Description: Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Aggravated Assault, 7 Counts of Battery Family Violence, Simple Assault and Battery

Tykemia Watts

Age: 24

Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 170pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Aggravated Assault

Alonzo J. Sapp

Age: 28

Description: Hispanic male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation-Voluntary Manslaughter

Vincent Goodrum

Age: 44

Description: Black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds

Details: Wanted by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault

Keefer J. Johnson

Age: 49

Description: Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 253 pounds

Details: Wanted by Peach County Sheriff’s Office for Cruelty Animals

