Crime
These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
Macon Regional Crimestoppers makes 5,000th arrest
Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.
Larry M. Bryant
Age: 22
Description: Black male, 5 feet 7inches tall, weighs 150 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation-Criminal Street Gang Activity
Moses Rodriguez
Age: 33
Description: Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Aggravated Assault, 7 Counts of Battery Family Violence, Simple Assault and Battery
Tykemia Watts
Age: 24
Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 170pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probation-Aggravated Assault
Alonzo J. Sapp
Age: 28
Description: Hispanic male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds
Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation-Voluntary Manslaughter
Vincent Goodrum
Age: 44
Description: Black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds
Details: Wanted by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault
Keefer J. Johnson
Age: 49
Description: Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 253 pounds
Details: Wanted by Peach County Sheriff’s Office for Cruelty Animals
Comments